Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $351.41 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSEM. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of TSEM stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.84. 37,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

