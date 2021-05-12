Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $351.41 million.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TSEM. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th.
Shares of TSEM stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.84. 37,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $34.45.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.