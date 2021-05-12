Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Gap Down to $27.57

Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.57, but opened at $25.50. Tower Semiconductor shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 7,841 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on TSEM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $6,253,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 262,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $10,951,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 247,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

