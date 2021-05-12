Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.570-1.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.71 billion-$285.71 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.18. 17,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,447. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.89. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $115.19 and a one year high of $163.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $215.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 billion. Analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.