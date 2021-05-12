Trading S.A. Ares Sells 114,603 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 114,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $726,583.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,699,403 shares in the company, valued at $169,274,215.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precigen alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $982,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 57,261 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $392,810.46.

On Friday, April 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $854,227.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 182,302 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $1,407,371.44.

Precigen stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.81. 1,318,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,229. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. The company had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.