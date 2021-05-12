Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 511 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 519 ($6.78) to GBX 511 ($6.68) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 460.25 ($6.01).

Get Trainline alerts:

TRN stock opened at GBX 428.20 ($5.59) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 545.50 ($7.13). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 462.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 444.99. The firm has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -22.47.

In related news, insider Clare Gilmartin sold 84,158 shares of Trainline stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 490 ($6.40), for a total value of £412,374.20 ($538,769.53). Also, insider Jennifer Duvalier bought 4,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, for a total transaction of £20,091.06 ($26,249.10).

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.