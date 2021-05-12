Trainline (LON:TRN) PT Raised to GBX 450 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 460.25 ($6.01).
Shares of LON:TRN opened at GBX 428.20 ($5.59) on Friday. Trainline has a 52 week low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 545.50 ($7.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -22.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 462.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 444.99.
Trainline Company Profile
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.