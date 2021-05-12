Trainline (LON:TRN) PT Raised to GBX 450 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 460.25 ($6.01).

Shares of LON:TRN opened at GBX 428.20 ($5.59) on Friday. Trainline has a 52 week low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 545.50 ($7.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -22.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 462.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 444.99.

In related news, insider Clare Gilmartin sold 84,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 490 ($6.40), for a total transaction of £412,374.20 ($538,769.53). Also, insider Jennifer Duvalier bought 4,587 shares of Trainline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, with a total value of £20,091.06 ($26,249.10).

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

