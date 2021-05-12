Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.68

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 15.68 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.20). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21), with a volume of 15,006 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £8.00 million and a PE ratio of -160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.68.

In other Trakm8 news, insider Jonathan Furber sold 109,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total value of £15,317.12 ($20,011.92).

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

