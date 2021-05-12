Tranche Finance Trading 5.6% Lower This Week (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00001837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $18.55 million and approximately $165,590.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00087726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00019373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $613.16 or 0.01214046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00068681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00115740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,183.49 or 0.10263142 BTC.

Tranche Finance Coin Profile

SLICE is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

