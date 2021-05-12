Transcodium Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $431.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $238,895.79 and approximately $431.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00084331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00018884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00068104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $537.50 or 0.00953491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00110354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00062722 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,807,938 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

