TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.14.

NYSE TDG traded down $21.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $578.24. 383,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,766. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $587.54. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $303.51 and a 1 year high of $633.04. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

