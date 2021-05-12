TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of TGL opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.40. TransGlobe Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.35. The company has a market capitalization of £81.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

