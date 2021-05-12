TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 121.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

Shares of TGL stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 110.80 ($1.45). 446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,906. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44. TransGlobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.35.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.