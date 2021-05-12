TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.14

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.61. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 277,428 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $110.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.99 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransGlobe Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 857,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TransGlobe Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,158,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 57,692 shares during the period. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGA)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

