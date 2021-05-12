Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells $167,960.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,349 shares in the company, valued at $907,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Friday, March 19th, Holger Bartel bought 1,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $16,740.00.

NASDAQ TZOO traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $16.16. 46,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,173. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $185.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.08.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 246.95%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 13.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TZOO. Barrington Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.