Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,425.37

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,425.37 ($18.62) and traded as high as GBX 1,617 ($21.13). Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 1,617 ($21.13), with a volume of 775,782 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,635 ($21.36) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,586 ($20.72).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,600.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,425.37. The stock has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -160.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 257 shares of company stock valued at $379,695.

Travis Perkins Company Profile (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

