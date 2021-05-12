TRAXIA (TM2) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,752.00

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. TRAXIA has a market cap of $296,543.12 and approximately $3,752.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TRAXIA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00072539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.86 or 0.00534138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.55 or 0.00249898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.78 or 0.01236763 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00034847 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia

