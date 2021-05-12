Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $24.14 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $24,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $150.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.73. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $100.09 and a one year high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

