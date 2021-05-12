Trellus Management Company LLC Acquires New Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. Coupang makes up approximately 0.7% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPNG. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $10,857,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $3,701,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $989,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $149,000.

In other Coupang news, Director Lydia Jett purchased 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.46. 51,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,374,308. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.33. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

