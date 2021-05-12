Trellus Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 110,000 Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.05% of Infinera as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 13.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 56,342 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 109,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infinera alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,214,748.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,887.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 463,959 shares of company stock worth $4,655,980 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infinera stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $8.36. 20,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,464. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.