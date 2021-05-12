Trellus Management Company LLC Acquires Shares of 250,000 dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD)

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,000. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II comprises approximately 1.9% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.72% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth $14,338,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. II during the 4th quarter worth $3,518,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. II alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DMYD. B. Riley began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. II in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DMYD traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 51,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,284. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. dMY Technology Group, Inc. II has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $23.49.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD).

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.