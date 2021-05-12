Trellus Management Company LLC Buys 19,596 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.0% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

EIGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a market cap of $281.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76). Sell-side analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

