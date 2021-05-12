Trellus Management Company LLC Buys 32,043 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,043 shares during the period. Aspen Aerogels accounts for 1.1% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.37% of Aspen Aerogels worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 347,880 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,221,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.15. 1,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $514.55 million, a P/E ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.75.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

