Trellus Management Company LLC Buys New Stake in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 270,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000. Capricor Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.7% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 1.18% of Capricor Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,577. The company has a market cap of $78.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 6.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.79% and a negative net margin of 2,304.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

