Trellus Management Company LLC Has $4.54 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 2.4% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,218. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.