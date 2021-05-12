Trellus Management Company LLC Takes Position in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. Metromile comprises approximately 0.7% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned 0.11% of Metromile at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MILE. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Metromile during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Metromile during the 1st quarter worth $65,000.

Get Metromile alerts:

MILE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Metromile in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Metromile in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MILE traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $7.29. 15,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,937. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86. Metromile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $20.39.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.