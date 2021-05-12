Trevali Mining (TREVF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TREVF stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TREVF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.15 to $0.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from $0.25 to $0.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Trevali Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.22.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.