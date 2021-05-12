Trevali Mining (TV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Trevali Mining to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

TV stock opened at C$0.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$252.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.23.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

