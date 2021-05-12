Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) rose 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $1.90 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

