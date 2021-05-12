Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.49

Shares of Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.49 and traded as low as C$1.44. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 20,492 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners from C$1.90 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Trilogy International Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The stock has a market cap of C$98.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.49.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$220.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trilogy International Partners Inc. will post -0.4194479 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL)

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

