Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 201,700 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.27% of Trimble worth $52,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,845,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.50. 42,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,011. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

