Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.91. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 10,449 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.85. The company has a market cap of $17.81 million, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.84% of Trio-Tech International worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

