Tristel (LON:TSTL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $576.61

Shares of Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 576.61 ($7.53) and traded as low as GBX 550 ($7.19). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 552 ($7.21), with a volume of 70,495 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 626.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 576.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £259.78 million and a P/E ratio of 49.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

In other news, insider Isabel Napper bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 618 ($8.07) per share, with a total value of £12,360 ($16,148.42). Also, insider Paul Christopher Swinney bought 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 633 ($8.27) per share, with a total value of £12,697.98 ($16,589.99). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,390.

About Tristel (LON:TSTL)

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

