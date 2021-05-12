TrueFeedBack Trading Down 33.6% This Week (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $14.61 million and $79,436.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00084402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00019184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $568.45 or 0.01071865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00072543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.87 or 0.00112893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,446.58 or 0.10270045 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

