Truist Cuts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $29.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPWR. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of SPWR stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,472. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,784 shares of company stock worth $12,808,385 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at $1,531,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 90,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Hutchens Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, Russell Frank Co lifted its holdings in SunPower by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 44,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.