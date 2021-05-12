Truist Securiti Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ICON Public in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ICON Public’s FY2021 earnings at $8.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.79 EPS.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $225.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.07 and a 200 day moving average of $198.58. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $151.54 and a 1 year high of $230.97.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 32.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in ICON Public by 250.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in ICON Public by 66.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.