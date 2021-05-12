Truist Securiti Comments on agilon health, inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for agilon health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, agilon health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

NYSE AGL opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. agilon health has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $34.47.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

