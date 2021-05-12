Truist Securiti Comments on Monster Beverage Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monster Beverage in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

MNST stock opened at $91.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day moving average is $89.35. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $99.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 38.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 33.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 51.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 507,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,227,000 after purchasing an additional 173,222 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 279,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 38,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.