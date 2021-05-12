Truist Securiti Comments on SilverBow Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for SilverBow Resources in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SBOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.31. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 161.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 146.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,696,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gabriel L. Ellisor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $66,650.00. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

