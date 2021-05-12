Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Truist downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.78.

NYSE THS opened at $49.93 on Monday. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -499.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 212,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after buying an additional 32,848 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 884.1% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 340,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,767,000 after buying an additional 305,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 51,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.