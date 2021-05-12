Truist Securiti Weighs in on Karat Packaging Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Karat Packaging in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KRT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Karat Packaging in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

