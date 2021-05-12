TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Trading Up 27.8% Over Last Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $5,498.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00075429 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00070073 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.91 or 0.00322511 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00043984 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000493 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00010043 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004375 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

