Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires 330 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 21,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 31,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.87.

Shares of HD stock traded down $5.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $324.72. The stock had a trading volume of 47,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,394. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.20 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

