Trust Co. of Oklahoma Buys 8,120 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 654,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 65,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.60. 52,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,603,232. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

