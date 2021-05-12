Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $191.82. 13,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,513. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $197.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.01. The company has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.