Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,309 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 106,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 20,702 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 48,733 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.91. 33,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,213,935. The company has a market cap of $207.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.