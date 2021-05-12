Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $2.31 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

NYSE:C traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $75.77. The company had a trading volume of 231,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,864,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.09. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

