Trust Co. of Oklahoma Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 2.1% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,853. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.34 and a 200 day moving average of $208.30. The company has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.