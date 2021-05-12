Trust Co. of Oklahoma Sells 723 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,980 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.0% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 218.3% during the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $223.07. 27,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,248,509. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.82 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.33 and its 200-day moving average is $211.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

