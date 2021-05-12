TrustSwap Trading 27.2% Lower This Week (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00006021 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $252.58 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00084726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00019049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.65 or 0.01070685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00070956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00113927 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,174.09 or 0.10115530 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,804 coins and its circulating supply is 82,015,535 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

