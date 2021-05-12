TrustVerse (TRV) Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $11.53 million and $229,604.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00084001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00019118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.63 or 0.01045735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00070018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00111064 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00061294 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TRV is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

